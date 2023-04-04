Perhaps the most consistent player on North Carolina’s team this season was junior point guard RJ Davis. He ended up second on the team in scoring with 16.1 points per contest, while also grabbing 5.1 rebounds, and leading the club with 3.2 assists per game this season. Hampered twice by a finger injury on his shooting hand, in which Davis struggled mightily putting the ball in the basket in both stretches, he still managed to shoot 43.8 percent from the floor, and a team-best 36.2 percent from 3-point range. Davis was 63-for-174 from beyond the arc, and also led the ACC shooting 88.1 percent from the free throw line, going 111-for-126 (88.1 percent). At 85.0 percent for his career, Davis is Carolina’s all-team leader in free throw shooting.

An All-ACC Honorable Mention pick, he became the 81st UNC player to score 1,000 points for his career during a win at home over Wake Forest in January, and is now ranked 48th all-time at Carolina with 1,304 points. But the numbers and accolades don’t much matter to Davis, as he wants to produce because he understands it’s a vehicle to the Tar Heels winning games. The losing, not his personal success, was all he could think about after a loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro. Davis likely knew it was the end of the season for the Tar Heels, who finished 20-13 overall, 11-9 in the ACC, and didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. “It's not a great feeling,” he said. “Not the expectations that we had coming into the year. It was definitely frustrating and disappointing.” Asked to balance this season with a year ago, when the Tar Heels played in the national championship game, one they led by 15 points at halftime but ultimately lost to Kansas. “It's a lot of emotions just to see from last year, the type of run we made…,” Davis said. “Looking from the outside in this year, it's tough. It's a tough position to be in.”

RJ Davis was second on UNC's team in scoring (16.1 ppg) and led the ACC at 88.1 percent FT shooting. (Kevin Roy/THI)