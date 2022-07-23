RJ Davis' Summer: Mentoring & Becoming An Extension To His Coach

Note: Video of RJ Davis' interview is posted below this transcript.



CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis is serving as a mentor these days. In just his second normal offseason as a North Carolina basketball player, Davis has taken freshman Seth Trimble under his wing and is showing the talented newcomer how things are done. This is the culture embeded within UNC for decades, but one that Davis actually missed out on experiencing when he first arrived. He arrived at Carolina during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there wasn’t a typical offseason in Chapel Hill that summer, or that fall. Or that season. He and fellow freshman Caleb Love were forced to basically figure things out on their own. Davis has done that now, and is imparting his considerable wisdom onto Trimble.

“Seth is my guy,” Davis said during an interview session on the Smith Center court this past Monday. “He’s been great for us. He’s super athletic and he’s willing to ask questions when he doesn’t understand something. I take him under my wing showing him the ropes a little bit, because that’s something I didn’t have my freshman year. “So, just for me to be that veteran showing him the ways a little bit, he’s going to be more than fine. He’ll be a great player.” The maturity Davis exudes as a mentor starting showing up in his game this past season, and is something Tar Heels fans should first look for when the team opens the season in November. After all, that has been a point of emphasis for the White Plains, NY, native. He grew a lot last season, but this spring and summer have been about taking a giant step in that respect. Guiding a supremely talented youngster, who could take over for Davis whenever he leaves Chapel Hill, be it next spring or the following year, is just one of Davis’ many responsibilities. Such are things that cannot be found in box scores, but are essential elements of a championship team’s fiber. “I would say junior RJ Davis will be that guy who will have a lot of confidence, have a lot of heart every game, and be a leader,” Davis replied when asked how junior RJ will be different from sophomore RJ.

RJ Davis did some of everything in the NCAA Tournaent, including xcoring 30 points versus Baylor. (USA Today)

“He’s going to be an extension of coach (Hubert Davis) on the floor, he’s not going to have to rely on coach to call plays, he’ll look to me to call the play or just direct the guys into winning. I’ve won my whole life, so that’s something that junior RJ Davis will bring this year.” The game management stuff was integral in Carolina's run to the national championship game, in which it feell short to Kansas by three points. That night, the Heels needed every bit of whatever they could muster to cut down the nets, and darn near did it, in part because the feisty Davis grabbed 12 rebounds, six on the offensive glass. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a rout of Marquette, Davis handed out a career-high 12 assists. Two days later, when the Tar Heels eliminated top-seed Baylor in Fort Worth, Davis scored a career-high 30 points. He became the first UNC player to ever hand out at least 12 assists and score at least 30 points in consecutive NCAA Tournament games.

RJ Davis handed out a career-high 12 assists in UNC's win over Marquette in the NCAA Tournament. (USA Today)

Then, his perimeter defense in the regional final victory over Saint Peter’s was top-shelf stuff. It was another example of Davis rising to whatever his team needed, along with the consistency of his game management. Davis became the Heels’ quarterback on the court, quite literally. That element of his and the team’s growth occurred because of his increasing connectedness with his rookie head coach. “I think the more comfort I got throughout the year of calling plays and seeing the defense, seeing what’s working, that’s definitely something that happened late in the year, and I think that’s something that’s been working,” RJ said. “So, I’m going to stick to that and continue to trust my instincts.” Davis finished the campaign averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per contest. He shot 39.8 percent from the floor, including 35.1 percent from three-pint range. The 6-foot junior guard is working on all elements of his craft, but that also includes QBing his guys, whether in real practices, of which the Tar Heels have had around seven in July, or workouts or drills. And it includes mentoring the next wave of Tar Heels that are there now beginning their processes.

Here is the complete Q&A with RJ Davis

UNC fans can get 10% off all Rogue Shop products by using the promo code: TarHeels10. (RogueShop.com)