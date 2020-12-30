When Robert Dillingham received a North Carolina offer last week, it was no surprise at all. In fact, with the Tar Heels' staff still focusing on the 2021 recruiting class and still not fully engaged with the Class of 2022 yet, it shows how coveted an in-state prospect the sophomore is.

Rivals will release its initial Class of 2023 rankings within the next month. Expect the Tar Heel State to be well represented, and look for Dillingham to be in front of that group.

In fact, it would be a major surprise it the point guard out of Hickory didn't garner a top 10-15 ranking and a 5-star rating. When an underclassman stockpiles college offers and the nation's elite programs get involved early on, one needs no further proof.

Before he ever started his first day of school as a sophomore, Dillingham already had offers from Middle Tennessee State, Ole Miss, South Florida, Tennessee Tech, Wichita State, and Winthrop.

Since August, he has gathered new ones from an impressive group that includes Kansas, Florida, Clemson, Pitt, SMU, DePaul, and SMU.

