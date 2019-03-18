Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 14:35:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rolling Up The Sleeves With Ziaire Williams

THI's in-depth conversation with Ziaire Williams about his recent visit to Chapel Hill and more.
Jenna Miller, THI
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
As we continue to release recruiting interviews from the prospects that visited UNC for its final regular season game versus Duke, Ziaire Williams is here. The 6-foot-8 junior wing and No. 9 overal...

