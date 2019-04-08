The 6-foot-1, 195-pound rising senior out of Myers Park High School committed to North Carolina in early January. As of right now, Roseman-Sinclair is the highest rated prospect in the Tar Heels’ 2020 class, which ranks No. 8 nationally, and he proved it after another impressive display against some of the best players from across the country.

And, after another impressive performance that saw him take home his second-straight defensive back MVP award from the event, the Charlotte native accomplished exactly what he set out to.

“Just proving to this state that I am the best DB no matter if I’m committed or not committed and I run this state on the defensive side no matter what,” Roseman-Sinclair said.

FORT MILL, SC - When Cameron Roseman-Sinclair arrived at the Charlotte Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas on Sunday, the 4-star safety had one thing on his mind.

Still, his performance at the camp shouldn’t come as a surprise as he's ranked the No. 78 prospect in the country and No. 3 player in the state. Mack Brown has said from the start he wants to dominate in-state recruiting and the pull of his new staff was a major reason for Roseman-Sinclair's commitment in the first place.



“A big impact with Dre’ Bly going there, he was my high school DB coach just before and then just Mack Brown,” Roseman-Sinclair said. “Who doesn’t want to play for Mack Brown?

“It’s just a whole different Carolina now. It’s like back in the day Carolina now.”

That praise alone shows just how quickly Brown has changed the culture of the program since arriving back in Chapel Hill last November, something that desperately needed to happen after two dismal seasons under Larry Fedora in 2017 and 2018, which ended up costing Fedora his job.

“(It has) a family atmosphere, it just feels like home. And the energy, the swagger to it now, it’s just totally different. It’s a whole different impact on people now,” Roseman-Sinclair said.

Despite the allure of the coaching staff and overall feel of the program, Roseman-Sinclair ultimately chose UNC because of the positive impact it will have on his future.

"It was just the best decision for me and for me long term, for me in my major," he said. "I just feel it was the best situation for me to grow as a man and as a football player to make it to the next level."

Roseman-Sinclair also added that he will be in attendance at the spring game this Saturday and can’t wait to finally arrive in Chapel Hill as a freshman in 2020.

“I love the campus, it’s a college town right there.” He said. “I love it.”



