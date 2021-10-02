Rotation Of Centers Settled On Johnson As The Offense Took Off

CHAPEL HILL – For a while Saturday afternoon, it appeared North Carolina was playing musical centers, as three different Tar Heels snapped the ball to quarterback Sam Howell by the mid-point of the second period.

But eventually, they settled in with Quiron Johnson at center, and it coincided with the Heels moving the ball and gaining separation from Duke, as Carolina earned a 38-7 victory at Kenan Stadium.

UNC played three different centers throughout the course of the game. Brian Anderson was the starter, with Cayden Baker getting a couple series, and Quiron Johnson getting the bulk of the load. It was when Johnson entered, on the second play of Carolina’s fifth possession, when things started to hum.

“They knew we had some injuries, we’re still trying to get somebody well at center,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “We even played Cayden Baker in there some today. He hadn’t played at all at center in high school or college, so we’re going to start working him to see if he can get better, and hopefully we can get Brian and Q well.”

With Anderson and Johnson dealing with some injuries, Carolina had to find a third option, and that was Baker. So he got plenty of work there during the week.