Heisman Trophy candidates don’t grow on trees in Chapel Hill like they do in places like Tuscaloosa, Columbus, and at one time South Bend.

UNC did have a two-time second-place finisher in Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice, but that was nearly 80 years ago. A few others have finished in the top 10 of the voting since, most recently Julius Peppers in 2001 and Drake Maye last season.

It might still just be May, but it’s always fun to speculate about such things. So, with Maye and considered one of the top candidates going into this season, does he really have a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy?

We asked our staff: