Are you…... Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream? / Looking for a side hustle while working your current job? / Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy Leudecke can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>
Heisman Trophy candidates don’t grow on trees in Chapel Hill like they do in places like Tuscaloosa, Columbus, and at one time South Bend.
UNC did have a two-time second-place finisher in Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice, but that was nearly 80 years ago. A few others have finished in the top 10 of the voting since, most recently Julius Peppers in 2001 and Drake Maye last season.
It might still just be May, but it’s always fun to speculate about such things. So, with Maye and considered one of the top candidates going into this season, does he really have a shot at winning the Heisman Trophy?
We asked our staff:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.