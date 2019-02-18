CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams said following Saturday’s win at Wake Forest he hadn’t talked to the team about top-ranked Duke yet, and two days removed the North Carolina coach still hasn’t mentioned anything to his players about Wednesday’s opponent. And for good reason.

“I haven’t seen my team since Saturday, so the answer is zero,” Williams responded to a question regarding that during Monday’s pre-Duke press conference at the Smith Center.

“Seriously, I got in the car, drove to Charlotte, watched (former Tar Heel) Danny (Green) in the 3-point contest (and) got a chance to visit with him. Reggie was there, got a chance to visit with (Former Heel) Reggie Bullock, some other guys. A former player from Kansas is in charge of security… So he was going to help me get up with Danny before the 3-point contest started.”

There’s more, as Williams didn’t even get back to Chapel Hill until Monday afternoon, about an hour before the press conference.

“I had a very unusual (Saturday) night,” Williams said. “I ended up in a hotel, got a room – that’s what it was, guys. I went to my son’s house and he had no electricity so I didn’t stay there. I went to a hotel, talked our way into getting a room.

“Yesterday (Sunday) morning, got up and drove to the mountains. Wanda’s dad, tomorrow’s his 95th birthday so we had a birthday part for him last night and got in a car this morning and drove back here and got here at 1 o’clock today.

So, I went ahead and introduced myself to a couple of (players), but they remembered me. So we’re okay.”





*Williams has been involved in UNC-Duke games for most of his adult life. As a student, an assistant on Dean Smith’s staff and then the last 16 years as Carolina’s head coach. He was a well-connected fan during the years he was Kansas’ head coach. But what’s pretty cool about Williams is how he views the rivalry and his own emotional component to it.

“The first couple of years as an assistant it wasn’t like it is now for sure,” he said. “But after that when (Duke coach) Mile (Krzyzewski) got there they started being really, really successful. So my feeling has been the same for 28-30 years, something like that.

“It’s a tremendous rivalry, two really great programs, great history, 10 miles apart, which makes it a little unusual as I said earlier today. For the last, I don’t know, pick a number, 25 to 30 years, it’s been the same for me. Very flattered to be part of it – a very small part of it.

“I don’t have to say too much to get our guys fired up. I’m not trying to do too many motivational things that I do a lot of times to try to make sure we’re ready to play. But we’ve got an unbelievable challenge in front of us Wednesday night.”





*Williams said he saw Duke’s Zion Williamson more than anyone when the Blue Devils’ star was in high school. UNC recruited Williamson hard and was one of his finalists. So, the Carolina coach was asked if anything about Williamson’s play at Duke has surprised him.

“No, I saw him more than anybody,” Williams said, chuckling.

But the high school game can translate differently to college, but has that been the case with Williamson?

“A little bit,” Williams replied. “But if you can jump to 11’8 against a high school kid you can probably jump 11’8 against NBA guys, too. If you’re that explosive, it’s just that you’ve beaten people with more narrow margins, but you still beat them.

“I’m serious, and I’m not – I love him, loved him. I don’t like him because he chose not to come here, that’s the only thing I don’t like about him. His game has transferred. Seriously, they haven’t played St. Mary’s sisters, (he’s shooting) 68.3, so I hope I can figure out what all those other guys haven’t figured out.

“His game is unique. Name somebody else that’s got that skill set he has, because in the college game I’ve never seen it. Well, everyone says ‘What about LeBron?’ Listen to what I said, LeBron never played in college. I’ve never seen anything like that.”





*Former President Barrack Obama is expected to be in attendance Wednesday night. So, what are Williams’ thoughts about having the 44th president in the building for this big clash.

“I love him, but if he’s coming to the game, I’m sorry, Mr. President, but I’m not going to look at you,” Williams replied. “I thought he was great for our country but during that game, it’s frankly, my dear, you can fill out the rest.

“There’s always a lot of people that come to the games, big names. Peyton Manning used to come to the game, he may still because of his relationship with (Duke football) Coach Cutcliff. There’s a lot of people that – didn’t Donald Trump come one time?”

Media: “’05.”

Williams: “He came in ’05 (celebratory arm into the air – it was one of the years UNC won the NCAA title). He was down on our end (pause), I’m still not inviting him.”