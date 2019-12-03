Roy: "Our Offense Is Not Very Good Right Now"
Note: Entire Roy Williams press conference posted below this report.
CHAPEL HILL – Among the things Roy Williams liked after absorbing the three games his team played in three days against Power 5 opponents in the Bahamas last week is that his team was “all in” during the Oregon game for the first time this year and that they “were able to piecemeal things together” given the injury obstacles the team faced, especially in the win over the Ducks.
The Tar Heels have been back home for a few days and are preparing for No. 6 Ohio State, which visits the Smith Center on Wednesday night for a 9:30 tip as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But before facing the Buckeyes, the main topic during Williams’ press conference Tuesday afternoon was where his team is seven games into the season, especially after participating in the Battle For Atlantis tournament.
Of course, the North Carolina coach saw plenty he didn’t like, as well.
“Still haven’t shot the ball well (and) that’s getting to be a concern,” Williams said.
On the season, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels are shooting 42.2 percent from the field, including 30.3 percent from 3-point range. In the Bahamas, Carolina was 81-for-194 (41.8 percent) from the field, including 13-for-50 (26 percent) from beyond the arc.
There’s more.
“The fact that we’re still not playing at the pace I want to play at is – we’ve got to work on that because our offense right now is not very good.”
The pace is something he focused on with a few questions Tuesday. Much of it is because of problems with the secondary break. Considering UNC’s solid defensive play so far holding opponents to 37.2 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from the perimeter, and that the Heels are second in the nation in rebounding margin at plus-16.7, it would figure the transition game would have found more success than it has.
But that hasn’t been the case, and Williams identified two of the primary problems Tuesday.
“We haven’t created as many turnovers,” he said. “Of course, you’re going to play at a faster pace, score easier and shoot a higher percentage if you turn turnovers into baskets…
“We’re not running effectively enough by getting an initial threat against the other team by a strong low post presence. Tyler Hansbrough, front of the rim and just try to kill people, and then that sucked everybody (defense) back in and good shooters made a bunch of shots.”
Williams also said an extension of those problems is that once they recognize on a possession they didn’t get anything from their primary and secondary breaks they aren’t flowing into the rest of the possession. They stagnate some, defenses set and then the offense often struggles, as it’s more stressed to get quality looks.
“We’re standing around waiting to make a call to run the last second shot,” he said. “That’s the most irritating thing with any team I’ve ever coached. We’ve always been able to keep you on your heels by you’ve got to defend primary, you’ve got to defend secondary and now you’ve got to defend without saying ‘shew, okay, where’s my man.’ We’ve done a poor job of that.”
Also From The Presser...
*Cole Anthony and Leaky Black were slated to practice some Tuesday but on a limited basis. Anthony wore a boot over the weekend and Black was suffering from turf toe last week. Garrison Brooks had a problem with his right eye during the Oregon game but he’s fine.
*Regarding freshmen guards Anthony Harris and Jeremiah Francis, Williams said, “They’re still basically doing half-court stuff and we’re trying to get them into more of half-court stuff. They’re doing full-court dummy, five-on-zero, but they’re not doing anything live.”