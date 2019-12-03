Note: Entire Roy Williams press conference posted below this report.





CHAPEL HILL – Among the things Roy Williams liked after absorbing the three games his team played in three days against Power 5 opponents in the Bahamas last week is that his team was “all in” during the Oregon game for the first time this year and that they “were able to piecemeal things together” given the injury obstacles the team faced, especially in the win over the Ducks.

The Tar Heels have been back home for a few days and are preparing for No. 6 Ohio State, which visits the Smith Center on Wednesday night for a 9:30 tip as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. But before facing the Buckeyes, the main topic during Williams’ press conference Tuesday afternoon was where his team is seven games into the season, especially after participating in the Battle For Atlantis tournament.

Of course, the North Carolina coach saw plenty he didn’t like, as well.

“Still haven’t shot the ball well (and) that’s getting to be a concern,” Williams said.

On the season, the seventh-ranked Tar Heels are shooting 42.2 percent from the field, including 30.3 percent from 3-point range. In the Bahamas, Carolina was 81-for-194 (41.8 percent) from the field, including 13-for-50 (26 percent) from beyond the arc.

There’s more.

“The fact that we’re still not playing at the pace I want to play at is – we’ve got to work on that because our offense right now is not very good.”