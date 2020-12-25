The holiday season is here when coaches' fancies turn to visions of 5-star prospects dancing in the their heads.

There hasn't been many stockings full of coal for Roy Williams. The Hall of Famer has brought in one highly-ranked class after another in his tenure at Chapel Hill. The common denominator for each one has been starting early and building relationships for Williams an his staff.

Even despite the extended dead period due to COVID, the North Carolina brass has been busy with Zoom meetings, phone calls, and texts.

Much of their focus has been geared toward the Class off 2022. Offers have already been extended to Jaden Bradley, Mark Mitchell, Jarace Walker, Dylan Anderson, and De'Ante Green.

Finding out who the staff has reached out to but not offered yet is a little more difficult in 2020 due to travel bans and shutdowns. However, we have put together a list of juniors that have heard from the coaches in one form or another according to the information we have been afforded.

Here is a look at who is on Roy Williams' list of names: