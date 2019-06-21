(THI continues taking a look each day at a different part of Roy Williams' summer press conference from Tuesday. His full presser is posted before this article.)



CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams’ annual summer press conference Tuesday at the Smith Center covered a great deal of ground, most of which we have chronicled this week at THI. But there are some important topics regarding recruiting, a possible new one-and-done rule and an important note about Williams’ involvement with Coaches vs. Cancer, including a noteworthy honor he recently received. Here are those remaining topics and what North Carolina’s coach had to say about them:

*The NBA recently proposed to the NBPA that the “one-and-done” eligibility rule be changed by 2022, meaning if approved high school prospects can go straight to the NBA without having to wait a year after they finish high school, which is essentially the current rule that has been in place since 2006. If this is approved, what kind of effect will it have on college basketball? “It will hurt the talent…,” Williams said. “There’s no perfect rule, I’m telling you. LeBron James did not make a bad decision, is that a hard thing to figure out? But I can list a lot of guys that did make a difficult decision and it didn’t quite work out… So, there’s no perfect rule. “But I think college basketball will be okay. We’ll still have people with ‘North Carolina’ on their jersey, we’ll still have people with ‘Duke’ on their jersey and when those two teams play there will be a couple of fans that will show up to watch it.”



Williams and Brad Frederick (blue UNC shirt) at an event last summer.

*There were some significant changes approved last August regarding the June and July evaluation periods. Basically, it limits the number of times coaches can see prospects in person because there are more events going on simultaneously and spread around the nation.

Two weekends were added to the June evaluation period and some of the July schedule was tweaked. According to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com, written last December, this comes with a twist: “Under these new rules, however, there is a major caveat that most high school and college coaches are not aware of just yet: The NCAA -- along with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) -- is limiting college coaches to watching just one school association per state.” So, Williams, who was at the NBPA Top 100 last weekend in Charlottesville, VA, an event coaches previously could not attend, but they were able to last week for a 24-hour period. What are Williams’ thoughts on the new June/July rules? “It remains to be seen because we haven’t gone (entirely) through it,” he said. “But c’mon, guys, 2 o’clock Thursday to 2 o’clock Friday and charge me $425 a person, tell me how that’s progress. I’m not that strong in the positive side right now, but it’s also way early to tell. We’re going to recruit this weekend and then again next weekend and in July there’s only (two) things. “They’re not going to be as good, period, because we don’t have that conglomeration of talent at one site. These things that we’re going to this weekend, we’re going to one city to see two kids, one place to see one and one place to see three. When they had those massive events during the July recruiting period it was fantastic… I’m not real high on the changes in recruiting, but lets wait until the end of the year and see if I’ve gotten stronger in my negative way or maybe I’m more positive then.”



Williams at the 2016 Final Four in Houston. (THI)

*Another change as noted by the NCAA that allow “college players to be represented by agents that the NCAA deems legitimate, and permitting athletes to remain eligible for college play if they enter the professional draft but decide to return to college.” Williams isn’t too fond of this change, either. “No,” he replied, when asked if he likes the rule. “Now you guys tell me, there’s 353 Division One schools and they had four assistants they put on trial – four out of 353 and every school’s got four assistant coaches so you have 1,500 guys. So four out of 1,500 is a pretty good everybody in the business world would accept, and yet what happened was terrible, and who was involved? “You had coaches involved, you had shoe companies involved, you had agents involved. Now this is just Roy Williams, I’m not speaking for anybody else, again, coaches involved, shoe companies involved, agents involved, so the remedy was to do things against the coaches and give agents more access. C’mon, guys, if you figure that out tell me what the hell’s going on. So no, I’m not in favor of any of that kind of crap. “Give agents more access, shew, you guys (media) are all intelligent (laughter), okay, that would be like putting us in charge of our nuclear arms. We don’t know what the crap were doing. So, I can’t figure that one out. “I think the commission are very gifted people that are intelligent and want to do the right thing, but that one right there someone’s going to have to go to bed early and get up early both to try and convince me – agents were involved, oh lets give them more access.

*Perhaps a bit too under publicized is Williams’ work with Coaches vs. Cancer, including last weekend at an event in Pinehurst, NC. Prior to the event, Williams was awarded the 2019 Circle of Honor Award, a prestigious national honor that recognizes a college coach for their work with the American Cancer Society. So, at Pinehurst, Williams was honored at the 20th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Invitation and Circle of Honor Dinner, which included a round or two of golf, of course. Williams was asked to play a significant role this year and he embraced it with arms wide open. “I’ve been an honorary chairperson at several events, but I told them with this one I’d really try to work and I’m ecstatic we’ve raised $1.5 million,” he said.



