TarHeelIllustrated - Roy Williams & Garrison Brooks Postgame Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams and senior Garrison Brooks met with the media following the Tar Heels' 85-62 loss to Wisconsin on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot who scored 15 points. Brooks earned a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love added 10 points.

The Tar Heels finished their season at 18-11 overall while the Badgers improved to 18-12 overall.