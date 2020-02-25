CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 85-79 victory over N.C. State on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used a 22-4 run in the second half and Garrison Brooks sank 14 of 16 free throws on the night in ending a seven-game losing streak.

Brooks finished with 30 points, Cole Anthony had 19 and Christian Keeling had 16, his high as a Tar Heel.

UNC improved to 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the ACC while the Wolfpack fell to 17-11 and 8-9.