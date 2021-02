North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 60-48 loss to Virginia on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Walker Kessler with 9 points. Kerwin Walton scored 8 points and Armando Bacot added 7 points.

The Tar Heels dropped to 12-7 overall and 7-5 in the ACC while the Cavaliers improved to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the ACC.