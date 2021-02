CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 82-62 win over Northeastern on Wednesday night at the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Day’Ron Sharpe with 15 points. Kerwin Walton added 14 points while Garrison Brooks totaled a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler added 10 points.

The Tar Heels improve to 13-7 overall while Northeastern drops to 9-8 overall.