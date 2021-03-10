TarHeelIllustrated - Roy Williams Postgame Press Conference

GREENSBORO - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 101-59 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament second round at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by a trio of double-doubles by Armando Bacot (20 points, 13 rebounds), Walker Kessler (16 points, 12 rebounds), and Day’Ron Sharpe (14 points, 10 rebounds). Caleb Love scored 15 points while RJ Davis added 14 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 17-9 overall while the Fighting Irish dropped to 11-15 overall.