GREENSBORO - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 81-73 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 19 points while Day’Ron Sharpe added 10 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 18-9 overall while the Hokies dropped to 15-6 overall.