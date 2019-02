CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 69-61 loss to No. 4 Virginia on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels held a 55-48 lead with 7:51 left in the game but were outscored 21-6 the rest of the way.

UNC fell to 19-5 overall and 8-2 in the ACC while UVA improved to 21-2 and 9-2.