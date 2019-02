WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 95-57 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels opened with an 18-0 lead, shot 74.1 percent in the first half and 62.3 percent overall.

UNC improved t 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons dropped to 9-15 and 3-10.