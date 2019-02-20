DURHAM, NC – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 88-72 victory over No. 1 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



Duke’s second-leading scorer, Zion Williamson, went down one minute into the contest and did not return. UNC took advantage by going to Luke Maye (30 points) over and over balanced by Cam Johnson (26 points) in UNC’s eighth win over a top-ranked Duke team.

The Eighth-ranked Tar Heels improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in the ACC while the Blue Devils dropped to 23-3 and 11-2.



