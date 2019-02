CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 77-59 victory over No. 16 Florida State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The eighth-ranked Tar Heels shot just 42.6 percent from the floor, including 7-for-20 from 3-point range, but outrebounded the Seminoles, 47-32, and held them to 30.5 percent from the field.

UNC improved to 22-5 overall and 12-2 in the ACC, FSU dropped to 21-6 and 9-5.