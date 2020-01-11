CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s shocking 79-76 loss in overtime at home to Clemson on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points with 1:56 left in regulation but turned the ball over four times against Clemson’s press offense and allowed a 3-pointer with three seconds left by Aamir Simms to send the game into overtime.

This was UNC’s first ever loss at home to Clemson, a streak that was 59 games long before this defeat.

UNC dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the ACC.