CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 94-71 victory over Miami on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels opened up a big early lead and coasted to the win, which ended a five-game losing streak overall and a six-game ACC losing streak, which is the longest in program history.

UNC assisted on 32 of its 40 field goals and shot 40-for-69 (58 percent) while also outrebounding the Hurricanes 41-21.

Carolina improved to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.