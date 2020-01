RALEIGH – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 75-65 victory over N.C. State on Monday night at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels got 25 points and 11 rebounds from Garrison Brooks, outrebounded State by 11 and held the Wolfpack to 4-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.

UNC won its second straight game and improved to 10-10 overall and 3-6 in the ACC, State fell to 14-7 and 5-5.