TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 65-59 loss at No. 8 Florida State at the Tucker Center on Monday night.

UNC shot just 30.9 percent from the floor and were 11-for-17 from the free throw line, missing multiple front ends of one-and-ones. Carolina also had a stretch in the second half in which it missed 17 consecutive shots.

UNC dropped to 10-12 overall and 3-8 in the ACC while FSU improved to 19-3 and 9-2.