CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 98-96 overtime loss to No. 7 Duke on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 13 points with 4:28 left, but were outscored 20-7 to close out regulation, as the Blue Devils sent the game into overtime. UNC then led 96-91 with 20 seconds left in the extra period, but Duke scored the last seven points to win.

UNC dropped to 10-13 overall and 3-9 in the ACC and has lost all three games since Cole Anthony returned from an injury. Duke improved to 20-3 overall and 10-2 in the ACC.