LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following his team’s 72-55 loss at No. 11 Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels were without starting forward Garrison Brooks and reserve Justin Pierce and started their ninth different lineup on the season.

UNC dropped to 10-17 overall, 3-13 in the ACC and has lost seven consecutive game while the Cardinals improved to 23-5 and 14-3.