CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 73-67 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot who had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Day'Ron Sharpe and Caleb Love added 12 points while Andrew Platek scored 11 points.

The No. 16 Tar Heels improved to 4-2 while the Eagles fell to 1-3.