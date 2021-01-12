TarHeelIllustrated - Roy Williams Postgame Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 81-75 win over Syracuse on Tuesday night at the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels won for the third consecutive game and was led by Garrison Brooks who had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. RJ Davis added 12 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while the Orange fell to 7-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.