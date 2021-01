CHAPEL HILL– North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 80-73 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night at the Dean Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love who had 20 points. Armando Bacot scored 18 points while RJ Davis added 13 points Garrison Brooks scored 10.

The Tar Heels improve to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons fall to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in the ACC.