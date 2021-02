CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 63-50 loss to Clemson on Tuesday night at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Day’Ron Sharpe who had 16 points and 8 rebounds. Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love added 9 points each.

The Tar Heels dropped to 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC while the Tigers improved to 11-5 overall and 5-5 in the ACC.