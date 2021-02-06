TarHeelIllustrated - Roy Williams Postgame Press Conference

North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media following the Tar Heels' 91-87 win over Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels had 6 players in double figures and were led by Caleb Love with 25 points. Armando Bacot scored 16 points while Garrison Brooks, Kerwin Walton, and Leaky Black add 12 points a piece. Day’Ron Sharpe had 11 points.

The Tar Heels improved to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the ACC while the Blue Devils dropped to 7-7 overall and 5-5 in the ACC.