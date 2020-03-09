GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media after the Tar Heels’ practice Monday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum in advance of the 2020 ACC Tournament.

The No. 14 seed, UNC will face 11-seed Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at 7 pm. This is the first time the Tar Heels have ever been the bottom seed in this event.

UNC practiced for nearly an hour on the court before Williams and the players were available to the media.

The Tar Heels are 13-18 and finished the ACC regular season 6-14.



