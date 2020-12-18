TarHeelIllustrated - Roy Williams Pre-Kentucky Press Conference

Roy Williams Pre-Kentucky Press Conference
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media via zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland (OH) on Saturday.
UNC is 4-2 and the Wildcats are 1-4 heading into this game among college basketball's blueblood programs.
Above is Williams' Q&A session and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:
Both the Tar Heels and Wildcats have very young teams and start freshmen.
"It's a learning process. We tried to speed it up as much as we can and throw as many things at them and review, review, review, and review. It's hard to get where we want to be without the game action. I still go back and say that this is the worse year not to have an exhibition and a scrimmage because I think it would really help our guys."
"I think John (Calipari) would agree. He's got a gifted group. I've got a gifted group but they've got to get better each and every day. Coach Rob (Robinson) always talks to pay attention to detail, pay attention to detail. We are talking about that all the time. I know John has took them to boot camp this week and practiced a couple of times every day."
"The bottom line is they got to learn it faster. We cannot afford to have these guys take as much time as they normally do to learn these things."
Coach Williams gave an update on Sterling Manley status and what he has done while rehabilitating.
"Have no idea. I don't think it is any time soon and we like the fact. Guys, he hasn't run from the baseline to center line yet. It's just been half court. We haven't done anything with him full court. Don't know if we can do anything with him full court."
"It's like I said to somebody else last week. I would assure you we are not going to surprise you guys by running fricking Michael Jordan out there and not let anybody know what the hell is going on."
"This is a process. You know how much he did yesterday in practice? Not one second and if we practice tomorrow I don't know if he'll do anything tomorrow. I get the information from how he is feeling from our trainer. He and Anthony (Harris) both haven't been involved in any full practice in any way, shape, or form. Initially, we were hoping January, but I have no idea if that's going to be legit or not. We are just gonna have to wait and see. But we are not going to surprise anybody I promise."