TarHeelIllustrated - Roy Williams Pre-Kentucky Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Roy Williams met with the media via zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss the upcoming game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland (OH) on Saturday. UNC is 4-2 and the Wildcats are 1-4 heading into this game among college basketball's blueblood programs. Above is Williams' Q&A session and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:

Both the Tar Heels and Wildcats have very young teams and start freshmen. "It's a learning process. We tried to speed it up as much as we can and throw as many things at them and review, review, review, and review. It's hard to get where we want to be without the game action. I still go back and say that this is the worse year not to have an exhibition and a scrimmage because I think it would really help our guys." "I think John (Calipari) would agree. He's got a gifted group. I've got a gifted group but they've got to get better each and every day. Coach Rob (Robinson) always talks to pay attention to detail, pay attention to detail. We are talking about that all the time. I know John has took them to boot camp this week and practiced a couple of times every day." "The bottom line is they got to learn it faster. We cannot afford to have these guys take as much time as they normally do to learn these things."

