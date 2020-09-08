IMG Academy and the University of North Carolina are no strangers.

Roy Williams signed Armondo Bacot out of IMG in the 2019 class. Little did a freshman on that roster know that the legendary Tar Heels' coach already had his eye on him, too.

Williams certainly didn't forget about it. That freshman is now a 6-foot-8, 225 pound man-child. His name is Jarace Walker and he is ranked No. 10 overall in the 2022 class.



Walker spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday night and said he has had several contacts with the UNC coaching staff over the past couple of days.