CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and associate head coach Steve Robinson met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 81-79 victory over Clemson on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Williams was escorted from the court to the UNC locker room with 54 seconds left in the first half and did not coach the rest of the game. Robinson took over and led the team from a 54-48 deficit to improve to 8-0 on the road in ACC play.

UNC improved overall to 24-5 and 14-2 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 17-12 and 7-9.