CHAPEL HILL – Help could be on the way for North Carolina’s defense.

Kaimon Rucker, perhaps the Tar Heels’ best player on that side of the ball, could be back in action Saturday when UNC hosts unbeaten Pittsburgh at Kenan Stadium.

Rucker has missed the last four games after injuring his knee when lifting weights two days before the Tar Heels faced Charlotte. He had the knee scoped, a source very close to the situation said, and was hoping to be back for the Duke game. But that wasn’t the case.

Now, UNC is monitoring him this week, and if the medical staff gives the go-ahead for Rucker to practice this week, he likely will play against the Panthers.

“We haven’t gotten the full report yet, so we’ll see in the morning,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. “He was running with the trainers yesterday and looked really good.”

Rucker played 54 snaps in the win at Minnesota to open the season, and has logged 2,186 in his career. The fifth-year defensive end/outside linebacker has 153 tackles, 33 TFLs, 17 sacks, and has forced four fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder from Hart County High School in Hartwell, GA, was second-team All-ACC last season registering 61 tackles, 15 of which were TFLs, including 8.5 sacks. He racked up 41 pressures, ranking him seventh nationally in that department.

So, UNC getting that kind of production back, especially after the last two weeks in which the Tar Heels lost 70-50 to James Madison and 21-20 at Duke after owning a 20-0 lead midway through the third quarter.