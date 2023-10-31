CHAPEL HILL – October is Cancer Awareness Month, in which Americans don the color pink in a variety of ways to promote awareness, acknowledge loved ones affected by the disease, or simply support those dealing with it.

North Carolina senior Kaimon Rucker plays the rough and brawny sport of football, where players used to wear pink quite regularly in the tenth calendar month of the year. But the NFL banned it in recent years, and it has also mostly disappeared from the college ranks.

Rucker, however, still spent most of this past month dedicating the middle finger on each hand as a symbol of something that means a great deal to him.

“One of the biggest things for me is a lot of women on my mother’s side was involved in breast cancer and suffered from breast cancer,” Rucker said Tuesday, on the last day of October. “So, it was just like for me I wanted to dedicate every October to go around, or at least try to, get ironically the middle finger painted.

“I’m not going to flick off nobody around here (laughing); my mom would not be too happy with me doing that. So, that’s kind of my little funny way of saying forget breast cancer and anything that comes with it. And that goes for not just breast cancer, but any other type of cancer.’

Nobody can see his pink middle fingers during games because Rucker wears gloves. So, no razzing from opposing players.