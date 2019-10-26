Ruggles' Sweet Redemption
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina sophomore kicker Noah Ruggles had plenty of emotions running through his head after missing two potential game-winning field goals in the Tar Heels’ six-overtime loss to Virginia Tech last weekend.
More than anything, though, Ruggles was mad at himself.
“(I was) pissed off,” Ruggles said. “I had all the confidence going in the world and then to push it right was just heartbreaking for my teammates, for the fans.”
Despite all the criticism and personal adversity he has faced since last weekend, including losing his starting job to true freshman walk-on Jonathan Kim, Ruggles’ number was called on again in UNC’s 20-17 win over Duke on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
Kim missed his first field goal attempt of the year, a 52 yarder with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter. This led to him being replaced by Ruggles for the remainder of the game, meaning the Odessa, FL, native had another shot to prove himself after that afternoon to forget in Blacksburg.
This time out, Ruggles didn’t disappoint, making a 34-yard field goal with 3:59 left in the third quarter and the eventual game-winner from 40 yards out with just 7:00 remaining on the clock.
“What he did is he prepared for the kicks tonight,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “Good for him. It’s a great message that don’t ever give up, don’t ever quit. If something happens bad in your life, go fix it.”
Both of Ruggles’ made field goals against the Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3 ACC) came from over 30 yards, a distance he has struggled from. In UNC’s (4-4, 3-2 ACC) first seven games, he was just 4-for-10 from 30 or more out.
Against one of the Tar Heels’ biggest rivals, however, Ruggles was 2-for-2, marking just the second time all season he has made 100 percent of his attempts in a game.
Nothing changed in his preparation for Saturday’s matchup either. He just responded to a difficult game against the Hokies in the best way possible.
“I’ve just been doing what I’ve been doing all year,” Ruggles said. “I kept my head down and kept working.”
His bounce-back performance felt even better knowing it came against UNC’s crosstown rivals, too.
“It was an unmatched feeling,” he said. “It’s what we do, it’s what we work for and that’s how we want to end every game.”
Ruggles may have played a big part in last weekend’s Coastal Division loss, but he performed when he was called upon against Duke and that’s all you can ask for.