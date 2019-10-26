CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina sophomore kicker Noah Ruggles had plenty of emotions running through his head after missing two potential game-winning field goals in the Tar Heels’ six-overtime loss to Virginia Tech last weekend.

More than anything, though, Ruggles was mad at himself.

“(I was) pissed off,” Ruggles said. “I had all the confidence going in the world and then to push it right was just heartbreaking for my teammates, for the fans.”

Despite all the criticism and personal adversity he has faced since last weekend, including losing his starting job to true freshman walk-on Jonathan Kim, Ruggles’ number was called on again in UNC’s 20-17 win over Duke on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Kim missed his first field goal attempt of the year, a 52 yarder with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter. This led to him being replaced by Ruggles for the remainder of the game, meaning the Odessa, FL, native had another shot to prove himself after that afternoon to forget in Blacksburg.

This time out, Ruggles didn’t disappoint, making a 34-yard field goal with 3:59 left in the third quarter and the eventual game-winner from 40 yards out with just 7:00 remaining on the clock.