CHAPEL HILL – A familiar theme from football coaches when getting ready to face power running teams is their defenses must “make their fits” in order to have a chance at offering quality resistance.

They all say it because it’s true. Run fits are an essential part of stopping good ground attacks that are physical and well-rounded.

So, it comes as no surprise that emanating from the zoom interviews with North Carolina Coach Mack Brown, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and the defensive Tar Heels this week that run fits are of paramount importance this Saturday when powerful No. 19 Virginia Tech ventures into Kenan Stadium to face No. 8 Carolina.

“I think our run defense has been good, I think to make it even more improved I think it’s the fit of the safeties,” Bateman said Monday.