TarHeelIllustrated - Rush Of Offers For 2022 GA OL Now Includes Tar Heels

Rush Of Offers For 2022 GA OL Now Includes Tar Heels
Elijah Pritchett, a class of 2022 offensive tackle who attends Carver High School in Columbus, GA, was recently extended an offer by North Carolina, sort of catching the rising junior a bit off guard. But, he was also glad to learn he’s squarely on the Tar Heels’ radar.
Carolina offered him on May 20.
“Most definitely surprised by the offer,” the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder told THI. “I grew up watching them. It’s just a blessing.”
The Tar Heels’ interest in Pritchett was spearheaded by UNC offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who spent four years at Georgia from 2007-2010 and also happens to be a native of the state.
“The coach who offered was Coach Searels, he just wanted to know a little about me and my family,” Pritchett said, before replying to a question about UNC as a whole. “I don’t know much as of right now, but I plan on getting to know all about them in the near future.”
When he eventually gets to Chapel Hill, like pretty much all prospects, Pritchett knows what he wants to see.
“I would want to see the different facilities there,” he said.”
Aside from UNC, Pritchett wants to make his way to SEC powers, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn.
So far, Pritchett has offers from South Carolina, West Virginia, Michigan State, Syracuse, Nebraska, Indiana, East Carolina and UNC.
His first offer was from the Gamecocks in late March, so it’s clear his recruitment is picking up a lot of steam.