TarHeelIllustrated - Rush Of Offers For 2022 GA OL Now Includes Tar Heels

Elijah Pritchett, a class of 2022 offensive tackle who attends Carver High School in Columbus, GA, was recently extended an offer by North Carolina, sort of catching the rising junior a bit off guard. But, he was also glad to learn he’s squarely on the Tar Heels’ radar.

Carolina offered him on May 20.

“Most definitely surprised by the offer,” the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder told THI. “I grew up watching them. It’s just a blessing.”

The Tar Heels’ interest in Pritchett was spearheaded by UNC offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who spent four years at Georgia from 2007-2010 and also happens to be a native of the state.