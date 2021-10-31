The recruiting cycles in the 2023 and 2024 classes are taking on the rinse and repeat variety for Hubert Davis and his coaching staff.

Recruit a 5-star talent, get them on campus, and then make them feel like they've known the head coach all of their lives. Two of the most recent visitors have been Simeon Wilcher and Gregory "G.G." Jackson, and the narratives from each player's father was identical afterwards. Sure, the basketball is great, but Davis is a great family man who the parents can feel comfortable leaving their son with.