CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina is in the heart of a season where stakes and spirits soar, Cormac Ryan, UNC's seasoned sharpshooter, is hitting his stride at this crucial juncture.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Ryan's journey through the collegiate ranks—spanning Stanford, Notre Dame, and now Carolina blue—has culminated in a final year where every shot, every game counts more than ever.

Good thing for Ryan and the Tar Heels, as his season-long slump shooting from the perimeter appears over after he was 4-for-7 from outside in a 96-81 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Smith Center. It followed a 4-for-9 effort from beyond the arc in a loss at Syracuse earlier in the week.

Despite starting the season with a shooting percentage (31.7 percent) barely above his career low (31.6 percent), Ryan's recent performances signal a return to form. He is 10-for-21 from theee in UNC’s last three games, and 36 percent in its last seven.

Ryan is dispelling doubts and affirming his role as a critical offensive weapon for the Tar Heels. With 141 career games and 256 three-pointers to his name, his volume of experience is unmatched, offering a blend of reliability and sharpshooting that UNC desperately needs.

“Cormac with being more in rhythm from three now adds another combination with his reputation as an elite shooter and that just opens up our offense even more,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said after the win over the Hokies.

Ryan's knack for elevating his game when it matters most, evidenced by his 52 percent shooting from three during NCAA tournament play, highlights a player who thrives during the right time.

"Just continue to believe in myself,” he said Saturday. “That is one of the most important qualities in a basketball player and person is just to never doubt yourself, when things get tough you gotta keep going.”



