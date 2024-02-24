CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Cormac Ryan knew all too well about the importance of knocking down rare open jumpers when facing Virginia’s stingy defense.

The Cavaliers don’t give up too many open looks, especially on the perimeter, so when a player gets one or more, they need to make the shots. And that’s exactly what Ryan did Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Ryan led all scorers with 18 points, all coming on six made 3-pointers, in UNC’s 54-44 victory over UVA. Five of his threes came in the first half, helping the Tar Heels to a 10-point halftime lead.

One might say without Ryan’s marksmanship, Carolina wouldn’t have ended an eight-game, 12-year losing streak to the Wahoos inside JPJ.

“Cormac, I mean it’s an amazing performance,” Armando Bacot said. “When he’s shooting the ball like that, that’s hard to beat us. For him to pick up the offensive end when me and RJ (Davis) didn’t have the biggest game offensively, especially in the first half, shows the depth on this team.”

Bacot sat the last 12:39 of the first half with two fouls, and finished with 10 points. Davis didn’t score until a few minutes into the second half and had just one field goal on the afternoon.

So, in such a low scoring game, any made three factors more than in more conventional games. UVA entered the game last in the nation in tempo, so Ryan’s barrage, especially late in the half, helped the Heels maintain balance.

His first three came 89 seconds into the game, and his second put UNC up 12-4 with 11:30 left before halftime. Then he had a true eruption not often seen against the Wahoos.