re CHAPEL HILL - Cormac Ryan knew all along this day was coming. He didn’t always know when it would be or how it would play out once it was here, but he knew it was destined to happen.

After all, transferring to North Carolina from Notre Dame meant he would play the Irish at least once during his time in Chapel Hill.

It happened on Tuesday night in the Smith Center, as the No. 7 Tar Heels (24-6, 16-3 ACC) cruised to an 84-51 victory over Notre Dame (12-18, 7-12 ACC), thanks in part to Ryan’s 14-point outing.

He connected on four of his nine shot attempts, including a 2-for-5 performance from three. And he did so helping the Heels pummel a program in which he spent four years.

“It was cool. I got a lot of love for Notre Dame,” said Ryan. “Obviously, I spent a lot of years there. They’ve got a really good team and they’re going to be a good team for years to come.”

Even with the pomp and circumstance surrounding Senior Night, and knowing it would be his reunion with the Irish, Ryan’s approach didn’t change from previous games.

His focus was on helping UNC clinch a share of the ACC regular season title and finishing out his career in the Smith Center with a victory.

“The way I look at it, I just always go out and compete,” said Ryan. “I say this with all due respect, I could care less who we’re playing. I bring the same level of intensity and fire to every game.”

Notre Dame returned just three players from last season, none of whom averaged more than two points a game, which helped distance Ryan from the blue and gold he once knew.

He played in 92 total games with the Irish and has a degree from the ACC institution, but make no mistake, Ryan is a Tar Heel.



