North Carolina strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess met with the media on a virtual press conference Monday to field questions about how the Tar Heels are handling their physical workouts during the isolation period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hess answered questions for about 30 minutes focusing on:

*The kinds of workouts the players are doing

*The variety of the workouts given the different needs for different position groups

*How he came up with the workouts

*Some of his concerns about what they’re missing not being on campus

*Some of the interesting positives coming out of this process

*What he can expect when the players return, including his primary concern

*How long it might take for the team to be ready for a mock spring or mini camp this summer well before the start of fall camp

*How the nutrition element of this is being handled

*And more.





A few notes:

*The workouts are voluntary, not mandatory, and because of the that the coaches are not allowed to take reports from the players on the various things they are doing, which includes running. It’s not organized in that sense.

*Many of the players do not have weights, so it’s interesting how some of them are trying to compensate for that, especially now that social distancing is being followed.

*Hess has some past experience at developing programs for players that are in remote situations in summer internships, etc, which he has drawn on coming up with the current plan.