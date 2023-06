MEMPHIS, TN - When it comes to who might pick up a North Carolina offer in the future, Sadiq White is an obvious candidate.

The reasons are aplenty: He is from Charlotte, and is a big part of Myers Park's current basketball powerhouse and 2022-23 state championship. White averaged 11.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

White is also oozing with Atlantic Coast Conference type of talent. Standing at 6-foot-8, White is as agile and versatile as he is long. He could be an athletic four at the next level, but he projects as a bigger wing just as easily.