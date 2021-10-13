Safety Guidelines For UNC Winter Sports Through December

CHAPEL HILL—The University of North Carolina is excited to welcome fans back for our Winter sports events – including men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling.

As with our Fall events, the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the Carolina community remains our priority. Everyone attending events must comply with local protocols and the University's COVID-19 Community Standards. The following guidelines will be in effect through December; we will continue to evaluate case numbers and hospitalizations in consultation with health experts and the University, and we will update these protocols as we begin the Spring semester:

Masks must be worn over your nose and mouth for all indoor events, except when actively eating and drinking.

Full capacity in our stadiums is allowed, although the first two rows of seats behind the benches at Carmichael Arena will be blocked for Women’s Basketball games as a safety buffer because of the tight space between the benches and fans.

Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not currently required to attend events.

Following the COVID-19 Community Standards, Carolina students and staff must attest they are vaccinated or be tested regularly.

As you continue to attend Fall outdoor events, please remember that while masks are not required outdoors, they must be worn in indoor spaces. These include restrooms, elevators and transportation services.

We will continue to work with the University, local officials and medical experts to update these guidelines. You can learn more about Carolina's COVID-19 Community Standards HERE: