Safety Guidelines For UNC Winter Sports Through December
CHAPEL HILL—The University of North Carolina is excited to welcome fans back for our Winter sports events – including men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, swimming & diving and wrestling.
As with our Fall events, the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the Carolina community remains our priority. Everyone attending events must comply with local protocols and the University's COVID-19 Community Standards. The following guidelines will be in effect through December; we will continue to evaluate case numbers and hospitalizations in consultation with health experts and the University, and we will update these protocols as we begin the Spring semester:
Masks must be worn over your nose and mouth for all indoor events, except when actively eating and drinking.
Full capacity in our stadiums is allowed, although the first two rows of seats behind the benches at Carmichael Arena will be blocked for Women’s Basketball games as a safety buffer because of the tight space between the benches and fans.
Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not currently required to attend events.
Following the COVID-19 Community Standards, Carolina students and staff must attest they are vaccinated or be tested regularly.
As you continue to attend Fall outdoor events, please remember that while masks are not required outdoors, they must be worn in indoor spaces. These include restrooms, elevators and transportation services.
We will continue to work with the University, local officials and medical experts to update these guidelines. You can learn more about Carolina's COVID-19 Community Standards HERE:
Q&A For Carolina GameDay
Do fans need to be vaccinated to attend events? What about student-athletes and staff?
Vaccination is strongly encouraged but not required for fans.
Carolina teams that have met at least an 85 percent vaccination rate shall meet a minimum testing standard one (PCR) test per week for unvaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to participate in a surveillance testing regime. Teams below an 85 percent vaccination rate must meet a minimum testing standard of three molecular (PCR) test per week for unvaccinated individuals.
Carolina staff members who do not attest to vaccination must be tested at least once a week. We have a highly vaccinated campus community, as more than 93 percent of students, 93 percent of faculty and 88 percent of staff have been vaccinated.
Anyone who does not feel well should remain home until they are symptom free.
What are the rules for masks?
Masks, worn over your nose and mouth, are required at all indoor events when not actively eating or drinking. They also are strongly encouraged for the outdoor areas, especially when in close proximity to others who are not in your group. Masks must be worn in indoor spaces – including restrooms, hallways, elevators and while using public transportation.
At the Smith Center and Carmichael Arena, complimentary masks will be available at each entry as well as the fan services booth. For other athletics venues, GameDay staff members will have masks available upon request.
In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout our venues and high-touch areas will be cleaned frequently during events.
Will transactions be digital?
As instituted last season, food and merchandise transactions will continue to be cashless at all of our sports venues this season. This limits the contact between guests and employees, and improves the flow and speed of transactions to help reduce wait times. Please be prepared to pay via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or Apple Pay.
Digital tickets and parking also can be accessed via the GoHeels Mobile App (iOS or Android).
How do I get tickets to events?
Tickets are available for purchase by calling 919-962-2296 or 800-722-HEEL (4335), visiting GoHeels.com/Tickets or via the GoHeels mobile app. Click here for more information about the digital ticketing program.
Fans can download the GoHeels Mobile App (iOS or Android) to purchase tickets, views scores, stats and team rosters and sign-up for notifications and other Tar Heel news.
Is the Clear Bag Policy in place for the Smith Center?
Yes, the Smith Center clear bag policy will be in place this season. If you have a bag that is larger than the requirements or does not meet safety requirements, you will need to return your bag to your vehicle before entering. For more information, see goheels.com/clearbag.
What if I have a question that hasn't been answered here?
If you have additional questions about tickets, please call the Ticket Office at 919-962-2296 or 800-722-HEEL (4335) or submit a question via tickets@unc.edu. For general questions, our Fan Text Hotline is available two hours prior to each athletic event at 919-238-9894.