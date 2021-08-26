Safety Measures For Carolina Gameday Announced

We will continue to work with the University, local officials and medical experts to update these guidelines. You can learn more about Carolina's COVID-19 Community Standards here: https://carolinatogether.unc.edu/community-standards/ .

Carolina students and staff must attest they are vaccinated or be tested regularly.

Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not currently required to attend events.

Masks are not required for outdoor events, but must be worn in indoor spaces. This includes restrooms, the Blue Zone and elevators at football games and transportation services.

Masks must be worn over your nose and mouth at all times for all indoor events, and masks are strongly encouraged for outdoor events, especially when in close proximity to others who are not in your group.

Safety – for student-athletes, coaches and staff and the community – remains our priority, and everyone attending events must comply with local guidelines and the University's COVID-19 Community Standards. Let's do everything we can to keep each other safe. This means:

Carolina is excited to welcome fans back for athletics events for the 2021 Fall semester!

Do fans need to be vaccinated to attend events? What about student-athletes and staff?

Vaccination is strongly encouraged but not required for fans.

Teams that have met at least an 85 percent vaccination rate shall meet a minimum testing standard two (PCR) tests per week for unvaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to participate in a surveillance testing regime. Teams below an 85 percent vaccination rate must meet a minimum testing standard of three molecular (PCR) tests per week for unvaccinated individuals.

Carolina staff members who do not attest to vaccination must be tested at least once a week.

What are the rules for masks?

Masks, worn over your nose and mouth, are required at all indoor events when not actively eating and drinking. They also are strongly encouraged for the outdoor areas, especially when in close proximity to others who are not in your group. Masks must be worn in indoor spaces – including restrooms, hallways, elevators, in the Blue Zone at Football and while using public transportation.

At football games, complimentary masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at the Fan Services locations at Gate 2 and Gate 6. For other athletics venues, Game Day staff members will have masks available upon request.

In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout our venues and high-touch areas will be cleaned frequently during events.

Will transactions be digital?

As instituted last season, food and merchandise transactions will continue to be cashless at all of our sports venues this season. This limits the contact between guests and employees, and improves the flow and speed of transactions to help reduce wait times. Please be prepared to pay via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover or Apple Pay.

At football games, concessions also can be ordered via the GoHeels App (Venue Next) and picked up at the concession stands at section 101, 108, 112 and 130 to avoid lines. (We hope to expand this offer to other venues in the future.)

Digital tickets and parking also can be accessed via the GoHeels Mobile App (iOS or Android).

Can fans use elevators?

Yes – but we ask that you only ride elevators with your travel party.

Is tailgating allowed before Football games?

Yes. If you choose to tailgate, please do so responsibly and stay with groups that you have traveled with and are familiar to you. For more about Carolina Experiences on game day and turnkey tailgating, see: https://www.thecarolinaexperiences.com/.

Are water fountains available at games?

Complimentary water (including water fountains, and water monsters at Football games) will be available.

How do I get tickets to events?

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 919-962-2296 or 800-722-HEEL (4335), visiting GoHeels.com/Tickets or via the GoHeels mobile app. Click here for more information about the digital ticketing program.

Fans can download the GoHeels Mobile App (iOS or Android) to purchase tickets, views scores, stats and team rosters and sign-up for notifications for notifications and other Tar Heel news.

Is the Clear Bag Policy in place at football games?

Yes, the Kenan Stadium clear bag policy will be in place this season. If you have a bag that is larger than the requirements or does not meet safety requirements, you will need to return your bag to your vehicle before entering.

What if I have a question that hasn't been answered here?

If you have additional questions, please call the ticket office at 919-962-2296 or 800-722-HEEL (4335) or submit a question via tickets@unc.edu.



