Salisbury LB Discusses Recent UNC Visit
Jalon Walker, a class of 2022 outside linebacker from Salisbury, NC, was among the handful of prospects who took in North Carolina’s junior day last weekend.The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Walker was highl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news